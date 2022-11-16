Heavy rains cause severe flooding and damage in Phuket

Many roads in Patong Municipality in Kathu district were flooded while small cars in Chalong and Wichit subdistricts in Muang Phuket district could not be used.

In Phuket’s business district, the water level was not high but the officials had to temporarily close roads to prevent the water from flowing into nearby houses.

Phuket City Municipality has monitored the situation closely and officials were sent to drain water into the sea. Arrangements were already in place after severe flooding on October 16.

On Wednesday morning, officials found more cracks on the Kathu - Patong road, including blockage caused by a landslide. Repair work, however, was delayed due to the rain.