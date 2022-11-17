Missing French tourist's body found in Surat Thani national park

Gollino Cyrit Tizzlano, 34, was found dead on Phanthurat Mountain at about 12.30pm. Authorities were convinced that he had fallen from a cliff.



His body was taken out of the forest on Thursday afternoon and the French Embassy would be informed about his death, police said.



An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.



The search focused on an area on the mountain where the missing tourist’s mobile-phone signals were last detected.



A team of abseilers found his body near a cliff.