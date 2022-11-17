200-strong search team looks for missing French tourist

Before he disappeared, Tizzlano reportedly offered a local 2,000 baht to help him look for his lost drone. However, the local declined the offer because it was getting dark.

The search area is in difficult terrain marked by high limestone cliffs and slippery elevations due to rain.

Tizzlano checked in at Khao Sok Holiday Resort last Friday. The following day, he ventured into the forest alone with his drone after declining the offer of a guided tour.