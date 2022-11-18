Thai TV broadcasters fear World Cup lockout by CP, ThaiBev channels

The tournament is expected to screen on channels owned by CP Group – TNN, True4U, and TrueID – and ThaiBev’s AmarinTV.

ADTEB president Suparp Kleekhajai said, however, that all digital television channels must be offered the broadcasts since the government spent 600 million baht to buy the rights.

Digital television operators should not have to pay any more because the “must carry” rule was created to give poor people equal access to the tournament, he added.

Suparp said the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is duty-bound to take action if this principle is threatened, as all digital television operators pay for licenses.

He said he feared only government and World Cup-sponsoring channels would receive the broadcast rights.

Suparp complained that advertising revenue for broadcasters is already being hit by the economic slowdown and lingering effects of Covid-19.

However, he expected the World Cup to be a boon for broadcasters thanks to restaurant, snack, alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverage advertising.

Related stories