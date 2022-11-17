Thailand secures World Cup broadcast rights for THB1.4 billion
Thailand has secured a deal with football’s world governing body Fifa for the rights to broadcast all 64 matches of the 2022 World Cup for US$33 million (about 1.4 billion baht), Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee disclosed on Thursday.
He credited Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan for successfully securing sponsorship from the private sector.
“The next steps involve signing an agreement with Fifa and preparing for live broadcasts,” Kongsak said.
The SAT on Wednesday called a meeting with Thailand’s 21 digital TV stations to discuss possible live broadcasts of the World Cup matches.
A press conference is expected by Friday regarding details of the broadcast schedule.
This year’s tournament is being hosted by Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Thirty-two national teams will play 64 matches in pursuit of the sport's most prestigious trophy.
Earlier media reports said the rights to broadcast the quadrennial football extravaganza would cost 1.6 billion baht.
The SAT, tasked with securing money for the rights, earlier this month was promised 600 million baht from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interests.
The sports agency later managed to secure more funding from the country’s three major conglomerates — True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT.
Prawit had assured football fans in Thailand that they would be able to watch all World Cup matches live and for free, as the government would buy the broadcasting rights.