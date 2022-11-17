Thailand secures World Cup broadcast rights for THB1.4 billion

Earlier media reports said the rights to broadcast the quadrennial football extravaganza would cost 1.6 billion baht.

The SAT, tasked with securing money for the rights, earlier this month was promised 600 million baht from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interests.

The sports agency later managed to secure more funding from the country’s three major conglomerates — True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT.

Prawit had assured football fans in Thailand that they would be able to watch all World Cup matches live and for free, as the government would buy the broadcasting rights.

