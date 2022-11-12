Thailand to rethink ‘must have’ rule after World Cup broadcast chaos

With less than two weeks to go before the tournament kicks off on November 20, the NBTC finally stepped in on Wednesday to secure the broadcast rights with 600 million baht.

Read More

However, Fifa is demanding 1.6 billion baht for the broadcast rights, leaving the Sports Authority of Thailand scrambling to find the extra money before the opening match in eight days. Thai advertisers are also delaying their plans for the World Cup as they wait to see the outcome of negotiations for the rights.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting NBTC secretary-general, admitted on Friday that the “must have” rule will have to be revised as it is disrupting business operations.

He said it was not the NBTC’s duty to purchase World Cup rights every four years, adding that the problematic rule should be amended to reflect the proliferation of broadcast platforms in Thailand.