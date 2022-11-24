‘Unauthentic seeds’ blamed for Thailand's humiliating defeat to fragrant Cambodia rice

The director-general said the division found that the seeds provided by the Rice Department did not cause such issues and the rice maintained its famed fragrance, but farmers like to plant rice with seeds from their previous harvests.

Natthakit said the division also found the environment, too, could have affected the fragrance.

He said Khao Dawk Mali 105 should be planted in fertile sandy soil in the Northeast so that the paddy fields dry when the rice flowers start to accumulate powder and develop the 2Acetyl-1-Pyrroline substance that creates fragrance.

Also, if the so-called winter is long with temperatures varying between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, the fragrance in the rice would stay for a long time and consumers would enjoy it, Natthakit felt.

Farmers must drain their paddy fields seven days after the plants start to flower, he advised.

Jasmine rice should be harvested about 25 to 30 days after flowering and the harvested rice must be kept for no more than five months in cool storage between 20 and 25 degrees to maintain the fragrance, Natthakit added.