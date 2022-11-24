Suan Luang Rama IX Park’s famous floral fair makes a comeback

Bangkok’s well-known winter fair, "Phanmai Ngam Aram Suan Luang Ror Kao" (Beautiful Flora at Suan Luang Rama IX Park), will be held from December 1-10 from 8am to 7pm. The annual fair has been held since the park's establishment in 1987.

This year’s highlights include the display of a wide variety of flowers and decorative plants including rare lotuses, musical performances, traditional shows, firework displays, and exhibitions.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand organised a fair featuring traditional markets from Thailand’s four regions, Thai traditional music shows, and cultural performances including Khon mask dance.