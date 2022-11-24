Suan Luang Rama IX Park’s famous floral fair makes a comeback
The annual colourful floral fair at Suan Luang Rama IX Park is returning this year after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Bangkok’s well-known winter fair, "Phanmai Ngam Aram Suan Luang Ror Kao" (Beautiful Flora at Suan Luang Rama IX Park), will be held from December 1-10 from 8am to 7pm. The annual fair has been held since the park's establishment in 1987.
This year’s highlights include the display of a wide variety of flowers and decorative plants including rare lotuses, musical performances, traditional shows, firework displays, and exhibitions.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand organised a fair featuring traditional markets from Thailand’s four regions, Thai traditional music shows, and cultural performances including Khon mask dance.
Fortune-telling services by 10 famous astrologers are also available at the price of 300 baht each.
Among the musical feasts are performances by the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, and Royal Thai Police bands, shows by Surasak Montri School’s award-winning marching band, and a performance by Kasetsart University.