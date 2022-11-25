Anti-drug agency seizes alleged Chinese mafioso’s private jet in Hua Hin

Thanakrit Jitareerat, secretary to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, said on Friday that ONCB officials had confiscated the plane registered to Chainat Kornchayanan, aka “Tuhao”, at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Thursday evening.

He said Chainat will be given a chance to explain his ownership of the plane, otherwise, it will be auctioned off.

“That’s not all. More assets will be confiscated … wait and see,” Thanakrit told the press.

The ONCB move came after former politician and massage-parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit handed to the police a document detailing Chainat’s assets estimated at more than 1 billion baht.