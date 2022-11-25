Anti-drug agency seizes alleged Chinese mafioso’s private jet in Hua Hin
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has confiscated a plane belonging to a Thailand-based Chinese businessman, who is believed to be running a drug trafficking ring.
Thanakrit Jitareerat, secretary to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, said on Friday that ONCB officials had confiscated the plane registered to Chainat Kornchayanan, aka “Tuhao”, at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Thursday evening.
He said Chainat will be given a chance to explain his ownership of the plane, otherwise, it will be auctioned off.
“That’s not all. More assets will be confiscated … wait and see,” Thanakrit told the press.
The ONCB move came after former politician and massage-parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit handed to the police a document detailing Chainat’s assets estimated at more than 1 billion baht.
Chainat, a naturalised Thai by marriage, surrendered to police on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued over alleged drug-related crimes and overseeing a drug trafficking ring. The suspect, whose wife is an officer at the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police, has denied all charges.
Chainat was arrested as part of a crackdown on suspected Chinese mafia bosses believed to be behind drug parties in Bangkok.
On October 25, more than 200 Chinese nationals were arrested during a police raid on what was believed to be a drug party at a restaurant-cum-karaoke joint in Sathorn area.
Chuwit later surfaced, claiming that he knew several Chinese mafia bosses running illegal businesses in Thailand, prompting the Royal Thai Police to step up crackdowns.