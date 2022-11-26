Elephant buffet over: Farmers usher wild herd back to Chachoengsao sanctuary

Aerial footage shared on Saturday showed more than 40 wild elephants being guided across farms in Prachin Buri’s Wang Tha Chang district.

The herd had reportedly made its way out of the sanctuary in neighbouring Chachoengsao province to hunt for food in Prachin Buri, which is rich with farms of sugarcane, cassava, mango and oil palm.

Officials first used drones to survey the area and usher wandering elephants together before guiding them back to the sanctuary.

This effort has helped minimise damage to crops and ensured the safety of villagers.

A ranger explained that the herd was being ushered to Bo Krasob Forest in the heart of the sanctuary that spans 1,070 square kilometres and is home to several hundred wild elephants.