Man hospitalised after driving into elephant near Khao Yai National Park

Officials are frantically trying to find the injured animal to provide it with treatment.

Kawin (last name withheld), 49, was pried out of his mangled car after it reportedly hit an elephant that was crossing the road at the km 35 marker of the highway, which heads to Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima.

He suffered from a torn muscle on his right arm and was rushed to Pak Chong Nana Hospital in the province.

Kawin told officials he could not see the road clearly as it was dark. He saw the elephant running away into the woods after the impact.

Khao Yai National Park chief Chaiya Huayhongthong said park rangers have been dispatched to track down the animal, hoping to locate it and treat its wounds before the injuries cause more damage to the unfortunate animal. After a full night's search and as of Wednesday morning the elephant was still not found.

Chaiya said the park had put up warning signs along the road where wild elephants often cross to the other side. He advised motorists to use extra caution and maintain the speed limit when using the road.

People should also refrain from feeding wild animals or causing loud noise, which might startle them, he added.

A local said he believed the injured elephant was the one called “Woi Wai” by locals. It is a young male elephant who just recently separated from the herd and preferred to walk alone.

Woi Wai is a mild-mannered elephant and has never shown any traits of violence, he added.