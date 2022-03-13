Lost wild elephant in Lampang sanctuary tames netizens hearts

However, officials are encouraging Thap Salao to learn behaviour from a stepmother elephant named "Mae Valentine" so she can forage for food and return to the forest.

Bodin Chanthasrikham, founder of "Save the Wildlife" Facebook group, said releasing wild elephants into the forest can be difficult because of the distances they must walk to gather food.

He said elephants are at risk from both natural and man-made dangers, citing the case of Fah Sai, a three-month-old female wild elephant who suffered severe leg injuries and succumbed to acute diarrhoea on December 30 last year.

He also advised people to refrain from feeding, consuming, hunting and adopting wild animals in a bid to preserve them in the long term.