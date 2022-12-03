Thailand moves up in list of best countries for retirement

The survey covered 17,000 respondents worldwide from April 30 to July 13, ranking 73 countries across several metrics including adventure, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, open for business, social purpose and quality of life.

Thailand won an overall score of 47.7 and stayed at No 28.

Switzerland, meanwhile, rose up to the top of the list from 4th place last year, scoring 100 points.

Germany moved up one rank to the second place with a score of 98, while Canada fell from the top spot to No 3 this year with an overall score of 97.8.

As for the list of best countries to retire in, Thailand moved up one place from last year to the 19th position, while it holds the top spot in the Asean region.

This ranking is based on seven attributes, namely affordability, favourable taxation, friendliness, “a place I would live in”, climate, respect for property rights and a well-developed public health system.

The top five countries for retirement in 2022 are New Zealand, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and Australia, respectively.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is delighted with the ranking and has highlighted Thailand’s many positive qualities, including abundant resources, favourable climate, friendly population and economic potential,” government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

“PM Prayut thanks all related parties for working hard to make Thailand an attractive destination among global citizens.”