FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Freight train to Malaysia derails in Songkhla, investigation underway

SATURDAY, December 03, 2022

Nobody was injured when a freight train fell off the track in Songkhla’s Sadao district on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are checking to see if it was an accident or an attack by insurgents in the South.

Train No 707 from Songkhla’s Hat Yai district to Padang Besar in Malaysia was reportedly derailed at 12.50pm on Saturday. The incident resulted in 11 of its 20 containers falling off the track, which was also severely damaged.

The incident occurred just after a curve in Moo 2 of the Tha Pho area. The two train drivers, a mechanic and a brakes operator escaped unscathed.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion before the derailment, which has prompted security officials to investigate if this was an attack by insurgents.

State Railway of Thailand officials believe the Hat Yai-Pedang Besar route will remain closed for several days due to the extensive damage.

