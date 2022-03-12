Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Songkhla-Malaysia border gate lifts after almost 2 years to unleash economic revival

Gates opened at Thailand’s Sadao-Malaysia border point for the first time in almost two years on Friday, allowing the return of 11 Thai students as well as hope of a tourism revival.

The checkpoint in Songkhla had been shut due to the pandemic, until the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on March 1 lifted the ban on foreign arrivals via land and sea in the pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket.

All arrivals via the Sadao checkpoint must register for Thailand Pass, be fully vaccinated with two doses and show a negative RT-PCR test taken in the past 72 hours. They also need to take an RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay one night in an SHA Extra Plus hotel while waiting for the result.

Songkhla Tourism Industry Council’s director said the Sadao reopening would boost economic recovery in the province by bringing back foreign investors and businesspeople. Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said it would also get the border city of Sadao bustling with tourists again.

Malaysia is due to open its side of the checkpoint next month.

Songkhla-Malaysia border gate lifts after almost 2 years to unleash economic revival

“After Malaysia opens the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint on April 1, we estimate that around 20,000 Malaysian tourists per month will enter Songkhla and generate around Bt100 million in revenue for the local economy.”

Sitthiphong also urged the government to replace the Test & Go scheme with the Vaccine Travel Lane (VTL) approach that Malaysia is using to promote travel among neighbouring countries. Thailand is in talks with Malaysia over the VLT scheme.

Songkhla-Malaysia border gate lifts after almost 2 years to unleash economic revival

Related News

Sadao checkpoint closed after two officials contract Covid-19

Customs Department seeks Bt1.6bn to build new checkpoint in Sadao

Songkhla plans opening door to Malaysian tourists with ‘Dannok Sandbox’ scheme

Related News

Published : March 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.