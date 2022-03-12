Songkhla-Malaysia border gate lifts after almost 2 years to unleash economic revival

The checkpoint in Songkhla had been shut due to the pandemic, until the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on March 1 lifted the ban on foreign arrivals via land and sea in the pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket.

All arrivals via the Sadao checkpoint must register for Thailand Pass, be fully vaccinated with two doses and show a negative RT-PCR test taken in the past 72 hours. They also need to take an RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay one night in an SHA Extra Plus hotel while waiting for the result.

Songkhla Tourism Industry Council’s director said the Sadao reopening would boost economic recovery in the province by bringing back foreign investors and businesspeople. Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said it would also get the border city of Sadao bustling with tourists again.

Malaysia is due to open its side of the checkpoint next month.