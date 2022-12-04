Train travel suspended between Thailand and Malaysia after Saturday’s bomb blast

The SRT has already suspended three trains from using the route: two from Hat Yai to Padang Besar, Malaysia and one from Padang Besar to Bangkok, said SRT Region 4 operation centre director Royumi Maroze.

He said that the SRT would continue to investigate the scene of the blast and evaluate safety on the route.

Panumat Phromchot, a chief engineer at SRT’s rail maintenance division in Hat Yai, confirmed that a team of engineers would investigate the derailed cars and the badly damaged tracks today.