Sports Authority told to repay THB600m or scrap True World Cup deal
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Friday handed the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) an ultimatum: repay the money provided for World Cup broadcast rights or cancel its broadcast agreement with True Corporation.
On Friday, NBTC board chairman Sorana Boonbaichaipreug said the SAT had 15 days to return the money, with interest of 5% in case of late payment.
Sorana said the SAT had violated the “must-have” rule that all people should have free access to World Cup broadcasts, as other internet TV operators could not screen matches.
Sorana said the NBTC had handed over the 600 million baht after the SAT pleaded that it did not have budget, but the SAT had then breached the “must have” rule by handing True Corp exclusive rights to internet broadcasts.
He said he didn’t know how the SAT would find the money for repayment if it genuinely had no budget left.
The NBTC would be forced to sue the SAT in the Administrative Court if it did not repay within 15 days or revoke its deal with True Corp, he added.
He explained that the NBTC, as regulator, could not directly interfere in the deal between SAT and True, which had violated the “must have” rule.
The NBTC would also consult the Office of the Attorney General, Sorana said.
He also confirmed that the “must have” rule would be reviewed after the World Cup to prevent this kind of problem.
