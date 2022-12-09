Sports Authority told to repay THB600m or scrap True World Cup deal

On Friday, NBTC board chairman Sorana Boonbaichaipreug said the SAT had 15 days to return the money, with interest of 5% in case of late payment.

Sorana said the SAT had violated the “must-have” rule that all people should have free access to World Cup broadcasts, as other internet TV operators could not screen matches.

Sorana said the NBTC had handed over the 600 million baht after the SAT pleaded that it did not have budget, but the SAT had then breached the “must have” rule by handing True Corp exclusive rights to internet broadcasts.

He said he didn’t know how the SAT would find the money for repayment if it genuinely had no budget left.