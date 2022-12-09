T-pop in the future? Thailand takes lessons from South Korea's soft power success
South Korea’s global “charm offensive” and growing cultural might may offer Thailand some lessons in boosting its “soft power”.
Culture Minister Ittiphol Khunpluem said Thailand needs to learn from the success South Korea has gained from its K-pop, the Korean "look", TV series and food to name a few.
He was speaking at the “2022 Korea-Thailand Cooperation for Strengthening Soft Power” seminar hosted by the South Korean Embassy and Korean Culture Centre in Bangkok on Thursday.
South Korean Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seung-hyun said: “Soft power is a promising field of cooperation between Korea and Thailand that will further strengthen the relationship of both countries.”
Itthiphol, who was attending the seminar virtually, said: “This seminar offers a good opportunity for Thailand to learn about the development of Korean soft power, which gained great success globally.”
South Korea has made great headway in building its soft power, from winning the 2020 Oscars with its film “Parasite” to K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink shaking up international music billboards.
Back in April, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested to the South Korean envoy that both countries should collaborate on strengthening their soft power.
Also speaking at the seminar on Thursday were Korean Cultural Centre director Cho Jae-il and Culture Ministry adviser Wansiri Morakul, both of whom spoke about their respective country’s soft power policies.
Meanwhile, Prof Kamon Busabon from Chulalongkorn University’s Korean Language Department provided an analysis of what exactly made South Korea’s soft power so successful.
Other speakers at the event included Shin Yeon-ah, leader of the K-pop group “Big Mama” and dean of Howon University’s K-Pop Department; Prof Kevin Yun from Howon University; Dr Nalin Petchin from Silpakorn University’s Faculty of Music; Na Hong-jin and Banjong Pisanthanakun who directed the Thai-Korean film “Rang Zong” (The Medium); K-pop band Blackpink’s traditional “hanbok” designer Danha Kim; and Chadaporn Chanpan from Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep’s Faculty of Textile Industry.