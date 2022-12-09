T-pop in the future? Thailand takes lessons from South Korea's soft power success

South Korea has made great headway in building its soft power, from winning the 2020 Oscars with its film “Parasite” to K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink shaking up international music billboards.

Back in April, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested to the South Korean envoy that both countries should collaborate on strengthening their soft power.

Also speaking at the seminar on Thursday were Korean Cultural Centre director Cho Jae-il and Culture Ministry adviser Wansiri Morakul, both of whom spoke about their respective country’s soft power policies.

Meanwhile, Prof Kamon Busabon from Chulalongkorn University’s Korean Language Department provided an analysis of what exactly made South Korea’s soft power so successful.

Other speakers at the event included Shin Yeon-ah, leader of the K-pop group “Big Mama” and dean of Howon University’s K-Pop Department; Prof Kevin Yun from Howon University; Dr Nalin Petchin from Silpakorn University’s Faculty of Music; Na Hong-jin and Banjong Pisanthanakun who directed the Thai-Korean film “Rang Zong” (The Medium); K-pop band Blackpink’s traditional “hanbok” designer Danha Kim; and Chadaporn Chanpan from Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep’s Faculty of Textile Industry.

