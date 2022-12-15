Princess Bajrakitiyabha being treated for heart-related issue: Royal Household Bureau
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati fainted on Wednesday evening while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima, the Royal Household Bureau said on Thursday.
The agency said in a statement that the Princess, His Majesty the King’s daughter with HRH Princess Soamsawali, obtained first aid treatment for her heart-related health issue at Pak Chong Nana Hospital in the northeastern province.
She was later taken by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for further examination and treatment.
According to the statement, Princess Bajrakitiyabha fainted while she was preparing to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022. The event is being held at the Military Dog Battalion in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district from December 10 to 19.
Their Majesties the King and Queen went to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Thursday afternoon as many well-wishers were gathering following news of the Princess’s illness.
Jirawat Prem-udomkit, one of the well-wishers, said that the Royal couple stopped to talk with them on their departure from the hospital shortly before 3pm. The man said he told the King and Queen that the well-wishers simply wanted to offer their moral support.
The Queen accepted his bouquet of flowers and told him that she would give it to Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Jirawat said.