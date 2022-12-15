Princess Bajrakitiyabha being treated for heart-related issue: Royal Household Bureau

The agency said in a statement that the Princess, His Majesty the King’s daughter with HRH Princess Soamsawali, obtained first aid treatment for her heart-related health issue at Pak Chong Nana Hospital in the northeastern province.

She was later taken by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for further examination and treatment.

According to the statement, Princess Bajrakitiyabha fainted while she was preparing to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022. The event is being held at the Military Dog Battalion in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district from December 10 to 19.