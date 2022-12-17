background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

SATURDAY, December 17, 2022

Nation Group chairman Marut Arthakaivalvatee led a ceremony wishing a speedy and full recovery for Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on Saturday morning.

The Princess – the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali – is being treated at the hospital for a heart-related ailment.

Marut was accompanied by Adisak Limparungpatanakij, a special advisor to Nation Group and Aeumsree Boonhachairat, an advisor to its chief executive officer.

Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

The Nation Group executives offered a vase of flowers before a portrait of the Princess and wrote messages conveying their wishes for a quick and full recovery.

Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

Staff at Nation Group are worried about her condition and hope she will recover soon, Marut said, adding that the company plans to hold a religious ceremony for her.

Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

The Royal Household Bureau said in a statement on Thursday that the Princess had fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening. She was subsequently hospitalised.

Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

TAGS
Nation GroupPrincess BajrakitiyabhaNews UpdateillnessChulalongkorn Memorial HospitalKing Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital (KCMH)Thai princess
RELATED
nationthailand