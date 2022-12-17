Nation Group executives convey concern for Princess

Marut was accompanied by Adisak Limparungpatanakij, a special advisor to Nation Group and Aeumsree Boonhachairat, an advisor to its chief executive officer.

The Nation Group executives offered a vase of flowers before a portrait of the Princess and wrote messages conveying their wishes for a quick and full recovery.

Staff at Nation Group are worried about her condition and hope she will recover soon, Marut said, adding that the company plans to hold a religious ceremony for her.

The Royal Household Bureau said in a statement on Thursday that the Princess had fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening. She was subsequently hospitalised.