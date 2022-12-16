Prayut leads well-wishing ceremony for Princess Bajrakitiyabha at hospital
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet offered their wishes for Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati to recover soon from her illness.
General Prayut, accompanied by his wife Naraporn, led a ceremony at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok before a large portrait of the Princess, who is the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali. The ceremony was also attended by other members of the Cabinet.
During the ceremony, the prime minister placed two vases of flowers on an altar before the Princess’s portrait — one on behalf of the Cabinet and the other from him and his wife. Naraporn placed another vase of flowers on behalf of the spouses of Cabinet members.
All participating Cabinet members and their spouses also wrote messages on provided books offering their wishes for the Princess to recover good health soon.
Later, Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern and other senior officials from the ministry offered vases of flowers before the Princess’ portrait. They also wrote get-well-soon messages for the Princess.
On Wednesday evening, Princess Bajrakitiyabha fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Royal Household Bureau said on Thursday.
The agency said in a statement that the Princess was given first-aid for her heart-related health issue at Pak Chong Nana Hospital in the northeastern province. She was later taken by helicopter to Chulalongkorn Hospital for further examination and treatment.
According to a Palace statement, Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness while she was preparing to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Royal Thai Army. The event is being held at Military Dog Battalion in Pak Chong district from December 10 to 19.
Their Majesties the King and Queen went to Chulalongkorn Hospital to visit the Princess on Thursday afternoon as many well-wishers were gathering following news of her illness.