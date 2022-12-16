Prayut leads well-wishing ceremony for Princess Bajrakitiyabha at hospital

General Prayut, accompanied by his wife Naraporn, led a ceremony at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok before a large portrait of the Princess, who is the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali. The ceremony was also attended by other members of the Cabinet.

During the ceremony, the prime minister placed two vases of flowers on an altar before the Princess’s portrait — one on behalf of the Cabinet and the other from him and his wife. Naraporn placed another vase of flowers on behalf of the spouses of Cabinet members.

All participating Cabinet members and their spouses also wrote messages on provided books offering their wishes for the Princess to recover good health soon.