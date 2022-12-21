Bangkok residents urged to check air safety levels as PM2.5 rises

Measurements at air quality stations in the four districts found PM2.5 ranging from 30 to 53 micrograms (mcg) per cubic metre. PM2.5 refers to “particulate matter” (fine particles or droplets) in the air. The safety level is 50mcg. A number above this amount is considered hazardous.

The Environment Department warned Bangkok residents to monitor air quality from Friday evening and provided the following PM2.5 levels for Greater Bangkok: