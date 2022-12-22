Religious rites held at Sattahip Naval Base for sailors who died at sea
The bodies of six sailors who lost their lives after their warship sank in a storm on Sunday night were taken to the Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri on Thursday for religious rites.
They were identified as Amnat Pimthee, Assa Kaewsuphan, and Somkiat Maichob – all chief petty officers first class – Petty Officer First Class Chakpong Poonpol, seaman Akkadet Phobat, and Lt Junior Samart Kaewphluek of the Royal Thai marines.
The sailors were part of the crew of the Royal Thai Navy’s corvette HTMS Sukhothai, which sank in the Gulf of Thailand about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan with 105 crew on board.
Bereaved family members claimed their bodies at a rescue foundation in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday, where they were given belongings and personal items left by the deceased.
Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command, was on hand to offer support to the families.
The bodies were taken in six vans to the Wing 5 Air Force Base in Prachuap Khiri Khan before being flown on a C130 military plane to U-Tapao Airport, where a ceremony featuring guards of honour was held.
A three-day religious ceremony sponsored by His Majesty the King will be held at Sattahip Naval Base.