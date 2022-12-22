Bangkok’s Wireless Road to see biggest jump in land prices

He said another stretch of Wireless Road, from Rama IV to Ploenchit, would see an increase from 750,000 baht per square wah to 1 million.

Land prices on Rama I Road, in the section spanning Rajdamri and Phya Thai, would also rise to 1 million baht per square wah, from 900,000 at present, the official said.

Land prices in the business district of Silom will remain unchanged at 1 million baht per square wah, according to him. This includes the Silom Road section spanning Rama IV Road and Narathiwat Ratchanakarin.

The Rajdamri Road section between Saen Saeb Canal and Ploenchit Road will see new land prices at 900,000 baht per square wah.

Another business area of Bangkok, Sathon Road (particularly the section spanning Rama IV Road and Charoen Rat Road, will see appraised land value rise to 800,000 baht per square wah.

Appraised land prices for the section between Ploenchit and Rama IV Road will be 750,000 baht per square wah, compared to 700,000 baht for land prices along Yaowarat Road, which houses Bangkok’s Chinatown.

Land plots along the newly built mass-transit systems like the MRT Orange Line, from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi on the eastern side of the city, will also see price increases.