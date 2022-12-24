Khao San Road prepares for muted New Year celebrations amid prayers for Princess

The December 31 event that usually brings raucous scenes of partying at Bangkok’s backpacker hub will be damped down amid a more sombre festive mood, said Khao San Road Business Association president Sa-nga Ruangwatthanasakul on Friday.

However, entertainment venues on the road will be open as usual, bar the New Year decorations and official countdown.

People ringing in the New Year at Khao San Road will still be able to take selfies with the giant balloons and watch live broadcasts of countdown events from other tourist hotspots around the country on a big screen.

Sa-nga pointed out this was still a “sensitive time” for Thais, as the nation prays for the speedy recovery of His Majesty the King’s eldest daughter. The Princess is being treated for a heart-related condition at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok after losing consciousness on December 14.

The government and judiciary have ordered their offices to cancel New Year celebrations as a show of respect. His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch has also instructed Thai temples at home and abroad to conduct daily prayers for the Princess.

Pattaya has also cancelled its New Year fireworks display – one of the country’s largest – scheduled for December 29-31 as part of its countdown event. However, concerts and fairs to ring in the New Year are still going ahead in the seaside city.