Thailand opens border crossing amid casino blaze death toll fears

Police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas told Sa Kaew immigration office to clear the path for rescue vehicles taking casualties to Aranyaprathet Hospital and nearby hospitals, police spokesman Artchayon Kraithong said.

The fire started at around 11pm on Wednesday at the Thai-owned Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino, which is located about 200 metres from the Ban Klong Luk checkpoint in Aranyaprathet. It took firefighters till noon on Thursday to bring the blaze under control, by which time the complex was gutted.

Poipet authorities told the Phnom Penh Post that “more than 10 people” had been killed in the blaze but more than 400 people, mainly Thais, were still trapped in the casino. Local media outlets are estimating the death toll is in the hundreds.