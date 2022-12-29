Thailand opens border crossing amid casino blaze death toll fears
Thailand’s police chief on Thursday ordered the Aranyaprathet border crossing to be opened to speed up transportation of victims from a deadly casino fire in Poipet, Cambodia.
Police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas told Sa Kaew immigration office to clear the path for rescue vehicles taking casualties to Aranyaprathet Hospital and nearby hospitals, police spokesman Artchayon Kraithong said.
The fire started at around 11pm on Wednesday at the Thai-owned Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino, which is located about 200 metres from the Ban Klong Luk checkpoint in Aranyaprathet. It took firefighters till noon on Thursday to bring the blaze under control, by which time the complex was gutted.
Poipet authorities told the Phnom Penh Post that “more than 10 people” had been killed in the blaze but more than 400 people, mainly Thais, were still trapped in the casino. Local media outlets are estimating the death toll is in the hundreds.
Firefighters and rescuers have been prevented from entering the building over fears it will collapse.
The Thai police spokesman said most of the casualties transported to hospitals in Sa Kaew are Thais. One person, named only as Ae, 24, was confirmed dead in hospital while 32 others are being treated for injuries, the spokesman said.
Damrongsak also ordered Sa Kaew police to set up an emergency call centre in Aranyaprathet to provide information on victims and assist their families.
The centre is coordinating with the Institute of Forensic Medicine to help identify victims.
Damrongsak also directed the Immigration Bureau to coordinate with the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh to provide Thais affected by the fire with temporary travel documents so they can return to Thailand.
