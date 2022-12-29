Number of dead in Poipet casino inferno expected to surge

The fire started at 11pm on Wednesday and rapidly swept through the complex. Thai and Cambodian employees as well as Thai gamblers were inside the casino complex when the blaze broke out.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by noon on Thursday and kept dousing the building with water for fear the fire would resume.

Thai fire fighters said the building was completely ravaged by the fire and appeared on the brink of collapsing.

Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said he was informed by Dr Prapas Phukduang, chief Sa Kaew province public health officer at 8:20am that 32 injured people were transported across the border to hospitals in Sa Kaeo.

Opas said 13 of them were in critical condition, three in mild condition and 16 were slightly injured. Opas said he had instructed all hospitals in Sa Kaew to be prepared to accept more injured people.

Hospitals on the Cambodian side of the border also reported receiving scores of patients, Cambodian media reported.

Opas added that he had sought cooperation from Rayong Hospital, Chonburi Hospital, Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital, Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, and Vajira Hospital to prepared beds for patients critically injured in the blaze.

Cambodia’s firefighting departments are poorly equipped and their crews poorly trained. The country only enacted fire-safety legislation about five years ago. Firefighting departments in Cambodia rely primarily on donations of equipment and are frequently accused of failing to extinguish blazes until local residents or business owners pay bribes to make them do so.

Videos circulating on social media show panicked people waiting on rooftops and open winders for rescue cranes to help them escape. Firefighters in Poipet, however, had no rescue cranes to assist them. Several jumped from rooftops as the flames approached. At least two of them were killed while others sustained broken legs, Cambodian media reported.

