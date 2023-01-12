Healthy people in Thailand no longer need face masks: top virologist

"After three years of the pandemic, 50 million people have been infected. Eighty percent of citizens have received second booster doses and 40% have had a third dose, resulting in Covid-19 immunity among 96% of the population," Yong wrote on Facebook.

He noted that official rules on face-mask wearing have relaxed as the pandemic has receded.

Yong said young children, including kindergarteners and elementary school students, may now remove their face masks in school and return to normal learning.