Nation Group revises ethics guidelines to fully cover digital and social media
The Nation Group has launched a revised version of “Nation Way” – a long-held bible of media ethics for reporters under the news corporation.
President and CEO Shine Bunnag said on Thursday that the improvement and revision of “Nation Way” was necessary to better reflect the current context of society and technology.
“An important duty of a media organisation is to uphold ideal principles and perform its duty with respect to media ethics in a careful and complete manner,” he said.
The ethics guidelines are meant to serve as a standard for all media outlets within the group, while ensuring freedom for covering news.
The group’s top executive said that over the past 52 years of its existence, Nation Group has been determined to maintain its credibility as a media institution despite many crises and disruptions during a time of constant change in the industry.
“Throughout repeated technological changes and economic crises, Nation Group has adapted and developed continuously. Our main goal is to make our reports valuable and accessible for everyone,” Shine said.
The revised Nation Way has 13 chapters of guidelines for news professionals covering all media platforms, including the latest ones, he said.
“We aim to maintain the credibility and public faith in the Nation Group. [Nation Way] serves as our commitment to society, which all media outlets and employees of all levels at the Nation Group will strictly follow,” Shine explained.
Nation Group Editor Weerasak Pongaksorn said that all news professionals in the group – whether they are reporters, news announcers, photographers, producers, or others – have strictly followed media ethics, which has resulted in continued credibility and public faith.
He said the revised Nation Way contains detailed guidelines covering all media platforms. They include guidelines covering topics such as criminal offenders, suicide, sexual assault victims, children and women, gender diversity, occult beliefs, gambling, and sports.
The new definition of “media” includes digital and social media, he said.
The revised Nation Way clearly defines the difference between a “reporter” and a “content creator” in order to prevent confusion, Weerasak said.