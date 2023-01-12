Nation Group revises ethics guidelines to fully cover digital and social media

President and CEO Shine Bunnag said on Thursday that the improvement and revision of “Nation Way” was necessary to better reflect the current context of society and technology.

“An important duty of a media organisation is to uphold ideal principles and perform its duty with respect to media ethics in a careful and complete manner,” he said.

The ethics guidelines are meant to serve as a standard for all media outlets within the group, while ensuring freedom for covering news.

The group’s top executive said that over the past 52 years of its existence, Nation Group has been determined to maintain its credibility as a media institution despite many crises and disruptions during a time of constant change in the industry.