Nation Group’s board approves acquisition of Thansettakij for THB240 million

Since the new acquisition is from a company related to NEWS and because of the value of the acquired entity, Nation Group is obliged by the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission to inform the SET about the board’s decision.

NEWS is associated with Nation Group and the assets to be acquired are valued at over 20 million baht, hence in accordance with the rules, Nation Group informed the SET.

Because of the valuation of the transaction, Nation Group will need approval from three-fourths of its shareholders.

The board approved the appointment of Finnex Advisory Co Ltd as an independent financial adviser in charge of providing opinions on the purchase of Thansettakij’s shares to Nation Group shareholders at least 14 days before the meeting of shareholders would be held to seek approval for the purchase.

Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag said the board approved the purchase of Thansettakij’s shares because this investment would strengthen the media group, as Thansettakij is acknowledged as a leading media entity in the country.

“Under the One Nation strategy, Thansettakij will complete the media business of the group to win acceptance from all sectors of society,” Shine said.

He added that Thansettakij would help steer the development of the organisation through synergy of operations among media under the group in terms of content, personnel and other operations in all dimensions for the ultimate benefit of the group.

Thansettakij is a leading media house of Thailand in the economic, finance and investment fields and has been operating for over 43 years. It has a strong editorial operation with potential to generate income from offline, online and on-ground platforms.