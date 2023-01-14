Bentley driver faces more charges after narcotic found in his blood

Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that police would summon businessman Suthat Siwapiromrat to hear the additional charges after traces of the unidentified narcotic were found in the blood sample taken after the accident at Police General Hospital.

A Bentley driven by Suthat, a major financier of a Thai political party, was blamed for the accident, which involved three vehicles and injured eight people.

After the accident, the businessman reportedly left his car before walking down the expressway and hailing a taxi in an apparent attempt to flee the scene.

Police officers dealing with the case managed to have him undergo a blood test several hours later, according to social media users who accused police of showing leniency to the rich and influential.

