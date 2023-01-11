Backlash surges online over ‘drunk’ millionaire’s car crash

Police on Wednesday said the blood test conducted on businessman Suthat Siwapiromrat found a level of alcohol in his blood lower than the illegal amount. However, the test was conducted more than three hours after the crash, which occurred at 12.30am.

Blood alcohol levels can fall swiftly .

Suthat is an executive at seven companies and a well-known political donor.

The test – conducted sometime after 4am at Police Hospital – found that his blood alcohol level was 20 milligrammes per 100 mL, lower than the legal limit of 50 mgs per 100 mL of blood.