Thai beauty queen wins leadership award at Miss Universe pageant

American beauty queen R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night (Sunday morning Bangkok time) in New Orleans. Representatives from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, Amanda Dudamel and Andreína Martínez, were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Gabriel was born in Houston, Texas to a Filipino father, Remigio Gabriel, and an American mother, Dana Walker. She has three older brothers.

She graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in fashion design. She now works as a designer creating eco-friendly clothing, and as a model.

