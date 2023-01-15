Lunar surge may surpass 1.8 million passengers at airport

Kittipong said more check-in counters for 16 airlines had been added, while the number of ground staff was being increased to reduce congestion.

Chinese interpreters will be out in full force and shop operators have been asked to use Chinese-language banners during the festival,

"The airport will show Chinese-language video clips to introduce visitors to public transport services," Kittipong said.

He said passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure, adding that the biggest crowds are expected between 7pm to 9pm.

