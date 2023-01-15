Lunar surge may surpass 1.8 million passengers at airport
As many as 1.81 million passengers are expected to pass through Suvarnabhumi international Airport during the Chinese New Year festival from January 16 to 28, the airport's general manager, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said on Sunday.
The airport will see 10,965 flights during the festival: 7,635 international and 3,330 domestic flights, he said.
Ten airlines have asked for 86 extra and charter flights: 84 international and two domestic, Kittipong said.
"The top three airlines that requested extra and charter flights are T Way (26 flights), Jeju Air (24 flights) and Xiamen Airlines (10 flights)," he added.
Kittipong said more check-in counters for 16 airlines had been added, while the number of ground staff was being increased to reduce congestion.
Chinese interpreters will be out in full force and shop operators have been asked to use Chinese-language banners during the festival,
"The airport will show Chinese-language video clips to introduce visitors to public transport services," Kittipong said.
He said passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure, adding that the biggest crowds are expected between 7pm to 9pm.
