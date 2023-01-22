FDA warns against improper use of liquid nitrogen in sweets and snacks
The Food and Drug Administration on Sunday warned Thai food shops and bakeries to be extremely cautious when using liquid nitrogen to decorate their treats.
The FDA made the warning after the Jakarta Times reported that more than 20 children in Indonesia suffered stomach burns after eating “chiki ngebul”, a street snack doused with frozen liquid nitrogen.
The children ate the snacks, also known as “dragon’s breath”, while participating in a viral TikTok trend.
Withit Saritdeechayakul, deputy FDA secretary-general, said owners of food shops or bakeries that used excessive amounts of liquid nitrogen that harmed consumers would face two years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Withit also advised consumers to avoid directly touching or inhaling liquid nitrogen because their skin or tissue could be damaged by it.
If they want to eat snacks or sweets topped with liquid nitrogen, they must wait for the substance to vaporise entirely before consuming the snack.
Bakery and food shops must strictly comply with the FDA directive No 418 of 2020 and the Public Health Ministry’s directive No 281 of 2004 on food additives when they use liquid nitrogen in their menus, Withit said.