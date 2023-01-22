FDA warns against improper use of liquid nitrogen in sweets and snacks

The FDA made the warning after the Jakarta Times reported that more than 20 children in Indonesia suffered stomach burns after eating “chiki ngebul”, a street snack doused with frozen liquid nitrogen.

The children ate the snacks, also known as “dragon’s breath”, while participating in a viral TikTok trend.

Withit Saritdeechayakul, deputy FDA secretary-general, said owners of food shops or bakeries that used excessive amounts of liquid nitrogen that harmed consumers would face two years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.