Thai outdoor film tradition flickers to life among cemetery tombs

Anusit Limsiriwong from Phichit Samakkhi Foundation said it had been organising the cemetery screenings for the past 58 years.

Mobile outdoor screenings were once a common sight in villages across Thailand but they largely disappeared with the arrival of cinemas and cineplexes in the late 20th century.

However, the annual Phichit cemetery event is keeping the spirit alive, with families chatting and chomping on barbecue for an evening of traditional Thai-style entertainment.

Anusit said the foundation laid on the feast of barbeque pork for Booncherd Film workers, Eng-Kor performers and the local audience.

Related stories:

Film screening in cemetery offers merit to ancestors, rare sight for audiences

Yaowarat Road glitters with light and colour for Chinese New Year

Ten killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area