WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
Film screening in cemetery offers merit to ancestors, rare sight for audiences

SUNDAY, January 22, 2023

An outdoor film screening event is being organised at a cemetery in Phichit province’s Muang district on Sunday evening to make merit for the 330 bodies buried there.

In Chinese belief, the gateway to hell and heaven will open during the Chinese New Year to allow the deceased to receive merit from their descendants.

The event began at 5pm. It is being organised by the Phichit Samakkhi Foundation Cemetery and Thai-Chinese locals.

It features a Chinese performance called "Eng-Kor", fireworks, and a screening of three films.

Booncherd Kuikram, founder and manager of outdoor film screening operator Booncherd Film, said two Chinese films and one Thai film will be shown.

He invited everyone to attend the outdoor film screening, saying they are hard to find nowadays.

