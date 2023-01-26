Thailand, EU set to relaunch free trade talks: commerce minister

Jurin made the announcement after meeting EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels, where both sides said they wanted to conclude an FTA as soon as possible.

Jurin described his meeting with Dombrovskis, who is also European Commission executive vice president, as “historic”, saying it was the first time that political representatives of both sides agreed they were ready to relaunch free-trade talks.

Jurin will seek the Cabinet’s endorsement to resume trade talks. Dombrovskis will seek approval from the EU’s 27 member states.

“Both sides aim to complete the negotiations within the first quarter of this year,” Jurin said.