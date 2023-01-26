Bangkok to move forward with reorganising hawkers and vending stands

The move aims to tidy up the city by providing suitable while prioritising the safety and ease of travel for pedestrians, said the governor.

He added that BMA will discuss with street vendors to allocate suitable areas that do not block public footpaths. One of the possible solutions is to open vending zones on private properties, he said.

BMA’s City Law Enforcement Department has so far reorganised 96 vending locations for 6,048 vendors throughout the city. 86 of these locations, covering 5,419 vendors, have been approved by the traffic police.