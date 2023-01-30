Activist dies of heart attack at rally to release political prisoners

The death of Pairoj Chotsriphanporn, aka “Uncle Pairoj”, was announced on Facebook by prominent human rights lawyer and activist Arnon Nampa.

Pairoj had joined Sunday’s march from Major Cineplex Ratchayothin to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in an attempt to post bail for political prisoners, Arnon said.

“As a group of lawyers went into the court to submit bail applications, Uncle Pairoj, who was standing in front of the court, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness,” said Arnon. Medics who treated him said he succumbed to an acute heart attack, he added.

“Uncle Pairoj fought for democracy until his last day. I would like to express my condolences and respect for him as well as all those who fight for the oppressed.”

Protests at the Criminal Court were sparked when Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, 20, and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, 23, began a hunger strike on January 16 to demand the release of all political prisoners and the end of lese majeste and sedition laws.

The young activists were charged with defaming the royal family after they conducted a public opinion poll on royal motorcades. They revoked their own bail on January 16 and began a “dry” hunger strike, refusing both food and water.

Their conditions deteriorated on January 20 and they were sent to the Department of Corrections Hospital.

Hundreds of activists gathered at the Court on Sunday to demand the bail release of detainees currently awaiting trial on royal defamation and other charges related to anti-government protests. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says that at least 1,888 individuals have been prosecuted over their participation in political protests since 2020.

The protest at the Criminal Court is set to continue on Monday.