Monday, August 23, 2021

in-focus

Infected pro-democracy protesters perfectly fine, says prison doctor

A doctor with the Corrections Department Hospital said on Sunday that the four detained pro-democracy activists who tested positive for Covid-19 are in fine fettle.

The doctor said the detainees Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Promsorn “Fah” Veerathamjaree, Sirichai Nathuang and Sam Samart have no problems breathing. They also have no fever or coughing, and their vital signs and oxygen levels are normal. The doctor added that the four can sleep, eat and defecate normally.

The doctor also said that though Parit’s oxygen saturation (SpO2) level stands at 99 per cent, he has still been provided with an inhaler.

Thawatchai Chaiwat, the department’s deputy director-general, said the patients were being treated in line with the Department of Disease Control’s guidelines and that they will be shifted to a hospital outside the prison if required. He also insisted that every patient was being treated equally.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

