Video shows Thai police did extort Taiwanese actress: Chuwit

Chuwit also alleged that police had deleted CCTV footage of the incident in their attempt to cover up the scandal.

Taiwanese actress Charlene An (An Yu-qing) alleges she and her friends were victims of a police shakedown while visiting Bangkok early this month. Her allegation made national headlines in Taiwan, to the dismay of Thai tourism operators.

The 33-year-old actress said police stopped their Grab taxi at a checkpoint close to the Chinese Embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road at about 1am on January 5 and detained the group for two hours. She said police eventually released the group in return for a payment of 27,000 baht.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has denied the claims of extortion, saying that CCTV footage of the incident does not back up the actress’s story. Police have contacted Taiwanese authorities in a bid to question An, who has since returned to Taiwan.