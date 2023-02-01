Air pollution worsens in Bangkok, rises to ‘red level’ at 4 sites

Four stations detected “red” levels of PM2.5.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles of dust in the air. It can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause premature death from lung and heart conditions, especially among the elderly and those with health complications.

Any level of PM2.5 above 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) is unsafe. A “red” level refers to PM2.5 above 90 µg/m3.