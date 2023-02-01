Air pollution worsens in Bangkok, rises to ‘red level’ at 4 sites
Seventy air-quality monitoring stations reported unsafe levels of air pollution in Bangkok as of 7am today, with the number rising to 80 by noon, the Bangkok Air Quality centre said.
Four stations detected “red” levels of PM2.5.
PM2.5 refers to fine particles of dust in the air. It can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause premature death from lung and heart conditions, especially among the elderly and those with health complications.
Any level of PM2.5 above 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) is unsafe. A “red” level refers to PM2.5 above 90 µg/m3.
The four stations where red levels of PM2.5 were detected are:
- Bang Na’s monitoring station in front of BigC shopping mall: 102 µg/m3
- Prawet, in front of Seacon Square shopping mall: 102 µg/m3
- Nong Khae, at Ma Charoen Intersection: 98 µg/m3
- Bang Bon, near Suksawat Market: 91 µg/m3
Ten other stations reported PM2.5 levels above 80 µg/m3:
- Yannawa, near Bank of Ayudhya head office: 88 µg/m3
- Thung Khruru, Thonburi Rom Park: 85 µg/m3
- Lat Krabang, in front of Lat Krabang Hospital: 85 µg/m3
- Thonburi, at Mahaisawan Intersection: 84 µg/m3
- Bang Khunthien, inside the district office’s compound: 84 µg/m3
- Pathuwan, in front of Samyan Mitr Town shopping mall: 84 µg/m3
- Ratburana, inside the district office compound: 82 µg/m3
- Phasi Charoen, in front of Siam University: 82 µg/m3
- Klong San, in front of the public library under King Taksin’s bridge: 82 µg/m3
- Chom Thong, inside the district office compound: 82 µg/m3
The Meteorological Department, meanwhile, warned that high PM2.5 levels could persist on Thursday as a high pressure system from China keeps wind levels low, which allows dust and other pollutants to linger. Air quality will start to improve on Saturday when strong winds from the South arrive in the capital, the department said.