Police launch manhunt for 12 more suspects linked to online gambling platform
Police are looking for 12 more people suspected of being involved in an online gambling platform after making the first arrest on Friday.
Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) commissioner Pol Lt-General Worawat Watnakornbancha said on Saturday that police will do their best to find the 12 remaining suspects, though some may have fled overseas. He added that more locations will be raided to gather evidence against those involved in the Macao 888 online gambling platform.
Natthapong Rachinla, 28, was arrested at his condominium in the Northeast province of Udon Thani on Friday for allegedly being in charge of the platform’s financial affairs.
Worawat said Natthapong is among the 13 sought in relation to the online gambling operation but refused to identify the remaining 12.
The CCIB chief would also not confirm if the suspects included any of the four brothers accused by actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut of being involved in online gambling. He only said that the suspects escaped after the actress made her accusations on social media.
Worawat on Saturday afternoon chaired a meeting with police investigators at the CCIB headquarters.
After the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, he told reporters that the police will conduct more raids to ensure their evidence against the suspects is compelling.
“Police will try every means [to get the suspects] even if they may be living abroad,” Worawat said.
He dismissed allegations that some police officers were instrumental in the suspects’ escape, reiterating that they fled after the actress made accusations.
Some of the suspects are reportedly in Hong Kong.