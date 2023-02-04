Police launch manhunt for 12 more suspects linked to online gambling platform

The CCIB chief would also not confirm if the suspects included any of the four brothers accused by actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut of being involved in online gambling. He only said that the suspects escaped after the actress made her accusations on social media.

Worawat on Saturday afternoon chaired a meeting with police investigators at the CCIB headquarters.

After the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, he told reporters that the police will conduct more raids to ensure their evidence against the suspects is compelling.

“Police will try every means [to get the suspects] even if they may be living abroad,” Worawat said.

He dismissed allegations that some police officers were instrumental in the suspects’ escape, reiterating that they fled after the actress made accusations.

Some of the suspects are reportedly in Hong Kong.