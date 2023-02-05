Chiang Mai struggles with dangerous PM2.5 readings for 5 days

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn said the concentration of PM2.5 particulate matter had risen beyond the safe level of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) mainly due to forest fires.

The Air4Thai app operated by the Pollution Control Department reported that the air quality in Chiang Mai Muang district’s Sri Phum area came in at 73μg/m3 on Sunday morning. Air quality in Hot district’s Hang Dong area measured at 90μg/m3.