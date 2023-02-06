Grand welcome, souvenirs for Thailand's first Chinese tour groups
Some 40 package tourists and 90 independent travellers from China were welcomed on Monday by Chinese charge d’affaires Yang Xin and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
Both officials were present at Don Mueang Airport to hand out souvenirs, including trousers with elephant print and a garland.
Yuthasak said he and the Chinese charge d’affaires personally welcomed the tourists because Thailand is among only 20 countries that Chinese package tourists are allowed to visit.
"The Spring Airlines' 9C7419 flight from Guangzhou to Don Mueang Airport carried two tour groups and 90 independent travellers," he explained.
He said another 13 flights are being operated from China’s Shanghai, Chengdu, Nanking and Nanning to three airports in Thailand, namely Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and Phuket.
“These two groups are in Thailand for six days and will spend time in Bangkok, Pattaya and Rayong,” he said, adding that they are expected to visit several attractions like Samet Island, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, Grand Palace, the Emerald Buddha temple and Chinatown.
He said the return of Chinese tourists reflected the upturn in Thailand’s economy.
As of February 2 this year, nearly 100,000 Chinese tourists have arrived in Thailand, he said, adding that most were businessmen, students and independent travellers.
“TAT expects Thailand to see 300,000 Chinese tourists in the first quarter of this year [January to March],” he said, adding that he hopes the total number of Chinese tourists this year hits 5 million.
