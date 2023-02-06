Grand welcome, souvenirs for Thailand's first Chinese tour groups

"The Spring Airlines' 9C7419 flight from Guangzhou to Don Mueang Airport carried two tour groups and 90 independent travellers," he explained.

He said another 13 flights are being operated from China’s Shanghai, Chengdu, Nanking and Nanning to three airports in Thailand, namely Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and Phuket.

“These two groups are in Thailand for six days and will spend time in Bangkok, Pattaya and Rayong,” he said, adding that they are expected to visit several attractions like Samet Island, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, Grand Palace, the Emerald Buddha temple and Chinatown.