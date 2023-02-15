Giant leap for Thailand as S Korea joins space project

It will work with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute to help develop space technology in Thailand and had a signing ceremony for the partnership at the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry in Bangkok on Monday.

"This signing ceremony will lead to construction of a spaceport in Thailand," the agency said, adding that Thailand is a suitable country for building a spaceport.

The agency began cooperating on space technology and research with the South Korean institute in May last year and the feasibility study will be completed in three years, it said.