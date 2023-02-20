Thailand expects THB3.9 billion revenue boost from tourist entry fee this year

He said that of the expected 3.9 billion baht, 650 million baht would be spent on travel insurance for tourists, with the remaining 3.25 billion baht going into a fund for tourism development.

Phiphat explained that the 300-baht entry fee would be included in the price of their tickets for travellers arriving by plane, with airlines sharing 5% of the entry fee as operating cost.

“This idea is feasible and can be implemented on time since the government is now in talks with airlines to collect the entry fee,” Phiphat said.