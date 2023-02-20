Thailand expects THB3.9 billion revenue boost from tourist entry fee this year
Thailand would gain 3.9 billion baht in revenue following the decision to implement a 300 baht fee on foreign tourists beginning June 1, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday.
His estimate was based on the projection that 13 million travellers would visit the country from June 1 to the end of the year.
Starting June 1, visitors who enter the country by air will be charged a 300-baht fee, while those who enter the country by land or water must pay a 150-baht fee.
He said that of the expected 3.9 billion baht, 650 million baht would be spent on travel insurance for tourists, with the remaining 3.25 billion baht going into a fund for tourism development.
Phiphat explained that the 300-baht entry fee would be included in the price of their tickets for travellers arriving by plane, with airlines sharing 5% of the entry fee as operating cost.
“This idea is feasible and can be implemented on time since the government is now in talks with airlines to collect the entry fee,” Phiphat said.
Meanwhile, those entering the country by land or water have to pay the 150-baht entry fee via a kiosk machine, websites, or application, he added.
However, kiosk machine payment is currently unavailable as it has not yet been decided which checkpoints are suitable for their installation, said Phiphat.
