Thailand could achieve pre-Covid tourist numbers next year as Chinese package tours resume

Wichit added that the return of Chinese tourists had prompted several tour agencies to resume business.

A senior official of a large tour agency in Thailand, who asked not to be named, said it seemed the Covid pandemic had reset the tour agency business for dealing with Chinese tourists.

The source explained that now tour agents in China charged Chinese tourists about 3,500 to 4,500 yuan for a six-day package or about 20,000 to 30,000 baht, compared to about 5,000 per package before the Covid pandemic.

The source said high competition before the pandemic had caused tour agencies in China to operate the so-called “zero dollar” packages and the Chinese tour agents gave little share or none to their counterparts in Thailand.

The source said the “zero-dollar” tour operators ran their businesses at a loss but they had opened shops in Thailand and sent Chinese tourists to buy goods at the shops to recoup the losses.

The source said the Covid pandemic had caused the cost of operation to be high so no one would survive operating the “zero dollar” packages. Moreover, new Chinese tourists like to shop in department stores, not in small shops, the source added.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of Onyxy Hospitality Group, affirmed the “zero dollar” practice had disappeared and the first groups of Chines tourists are premium tourists, not mass ones.

Yuthachai said the tourism cost in Thailand has increased and room prices had risen by 20-30% and air tickets were priced high and in limited number, so Chinese people with low-purchasing power have not returned to Thailand yet.

Meanwhile, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said Chinese tourists play a significant role in the Thai economic recovery.

From January 1 to February 2, 99,429 Chinese tourists had visited Thailand and the number would reach 300,000 at the end of the first quarter in March, Yuthasak added.

He said the TAT had revised the number of Chinese tourists from the initial prediction of 5 million this year to 7 or 8 million.

He added that the TAT expected tourism would generate between 1.25 trillion to 2.38 trillion baht revenue for the country. He said some 11 to 30 million foreign tourists would generate between 580 billion to 1.5 trillion baht of revenue while local travellers would generate 670 to 880 billion baht.

Meanwhile, Yol Phokasub, chairman of Thai Retailers Association and CEO of Central Retail Corporation, said his association would call on the government to test a tax-free zone for foreign tourists in a sandbox format. He said the experiment could be carried out in Phuket and the tax-free zone would encourage foreign tourists to spend more in the kingdom.