Shops, people warned against reserving areas of public roads for personal parking

The CIB posted on its Facebook page that reserving parts of public roads as personal parking space would violate both the traffic law and the "Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country BE2535 (1992)".

Fights for parking space on roads in front of shops or houses often lead to heated disputes and sometimes even deadly squabbles.

Many shops often put up barriers or signs on the roads in front of their shops, stating that the parking space was reserved for their customers.